Fall Slaw
Ingredients:
- 1 cup shredded purple or green cabbage
- 10 ounces fresh Brussels sprouts, shredded
- 1 Granny Smith apple, diced
- ½ cup celery, diced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, diced
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- ¼ cup raw, shelled sunflower seeds
- 2 tablespoons honey
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon celery seeds
Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine cabbage and next six ingredients.
- In a small bowl, whisk honey with remaining ingredients. Pour over cabbage mixture and toss to coat.
