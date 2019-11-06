Fall Slaw

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup shredded purple or green cabbage
  • 10 ounces fresh Brussels sprouts, shredded
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, diced
  • ½ cup celery, diced
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, diced
  • ½ cup dried cranberries
  • ¼ cup raw, shelled sunflower seeds
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon celery seeds

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, combine cabbage and next six ingredients.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk honey with remaining ingredients. Pour over cabbage mixture and toss to coat.

