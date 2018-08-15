Festive Red Berry Crostini

Ingredients for the slow-cooked red raspberry cranberry sauce:

  • 12 ounce package of frozen red raspberries 
  • 12 ounce pakcage of fresh cranberries 
  • 1/4 cup water 
  • 1 cup sugar

    • Ingredients for the crostini:

    • 1 French baguette, sliced into 1/4 inch slices (about 60) 
    • 3/4 cup olive oil(for brushing) sea salt 
    • 2 cups red raspberry cranberry sauce (above) 
    • 12 ounces goat cheese 1 cup chopped pistatchios 
    • 1/2 cup parsley, chopped

    Directions for the slow-cooked red raspberry cranberry sauce:

    1. Add frozen red raspberries, fresh cranberries water and sugar to a 3 or 4 quart slow-cooker. Stir to combine. Place the lid on slow-cooker and set on low for 8 hours.
    2. Stir once or twice during cooking; replace lid to cover completely.
    3. At the end of cooking, the berries will have cooked and formed a sauce. Cool and use as topping for crostini.

    Directions for the crostini:

    1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Arrange baguette slices on two large rimmed baking sheets; brush both sides with oil and season with salt.
    2. Bake 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. (If undersides are not browning, turn crostini over once during baking.) Let cool on baking rack.
    3. Spread each crostini with goat cheese and top with a spoonful of red raspberry cranberry sauce. Sprinkle with parsley and chopped pistachios. Serve immediately.

