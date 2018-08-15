Ingredients for the slow-cooked red raspberry cranberry sauce:
- 12 ounce package of frozen red raspberries
- 12 ounce pakcage of fresh cranberries
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 French baguette, sliced into 1/4 inch slices (about 60)
- 3/4 cup olive oil(for brushing) sea salt
- 2 cups red raspberry cranberry sauce (above)
- 12 ounces goat cheese 1 cup chopped pistatchios
- 1/2 cup parsley, chopped
- Add frozen red raspberries, fresh cranberries water and sugar to a 3 or 4 quart slow-cooker. Stir to combine. Place the lid on slow-cooker and set on low for 8 hours.
- Stir once or twice during cooking; replace lid to cover completely.
- At the end of cooking, the berries will have cooked and formed a sauce. Cool and use as topping for crostini.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Arrange baguette slices on two large rimmed baking sheets; brush both sides with oil and season with salt.
- Bake 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. (If undersides are not browning, turn crostini over once during baking.) Let cool on baking rack.
- Spread each crostini with goat cheese and top with a spoonful of red raspberry cranberry sauce. Sprinkle with parsley and chopped pistachios. Serve immediately.