Fresh Red Raspberry Pie

Submitted by: Cindi Quinn of New Concord, Ohio

Ingredients:

  • 1 – 9” baked pie shell
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 Tbsp. corn starch (heaping)
  • 1 – 3oz. box Raspberry Jell-O
  • 5 cups fresh red raspberries
  • Whipped topping

Directions:

  1. Place water in medium saucepan over medium-high heat; allow to boil. Combine sugar, corn starch and Jello; stir mixture in to boiling water.
  2. Continue to stir for 7 minutes until thick, glossy and boiling. Remove from heat. Mixture will continue to thicken/gel as it cools. Once mixture is barely warm, add fruit and place in baked pie shell. Refrigerate until set, approximately 2 hours. Serve with whipped topping.

Variations: (using same amounts of respective ingredients) Fresh strawberry pie – strawberries with strawberry Jell-O. Fresh Peach Pie – fresh peach slices and orange Jell-O.

