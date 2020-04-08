Homemade Ketchup
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 1/2 small onion, about 1/4 cup, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic (finely chopped)
- 1/2 cup no-salt-added tomato paste
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/4 cup pineapple or orange juice
- 3 Tbsp. white vinegar
- 1 1/2 tsp. brown sugar
- 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
Directions:
- In a small sauce pan on low heat add olive oil, onions and garlic and cook until soft.
- Meanwhile, in a bowl mix tomato paste, water, juice, vinegar, brown sugar and black pepper. Add tomato paste mixture to the pan with the onions and garlic and simmer for 3-5 minutes.
- Put in a blender and puree for 1 minute. Store in a clean covered glass jar in the refrigerator and use within 2 weeks.
