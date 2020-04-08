Homemade Ketchup

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp. olive oil
  • 1/2 small onion, about 1/4 cup, finely chopped
  • 1 clove garlic (finely chopped)
  • 1/2 cup no-salt-added tomato paste
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 cup pineapple or orange juice
  • 3 Tbsp. white vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tsp. brown sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

Directions:

  1. In a small sauce pan on low heat add olive oil, onions and garlic and cook until soft.
  2. Meanwhile, in a bowl mix tomato paste, water, juice, vinegar, brown sugar and black pepper. Add tomato paste mixture to the pan with the onions and garlic and simmer for 3-5 minutes.
  3. Put in a blender and puree for 1 minute. Store in a clean covered glass jar in the refrigerator and use within 2 weeks.

