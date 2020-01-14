Turkey Chili
Ingredients:
- Servings 6
- Cooking spray
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. canola or corn oil
- 1 medium or large onion, chopped
- 20 oz. ground, skinless turkey breast
- 2 large garlic cloves (minced) OR 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 tsp. chili powder
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
- 15.5 oz. canned, no-salt-added pinto beans (rinsed, drained)
- 15.5 oz. canned, no-salt-added black beans (rinsed, drained)
- 14.5 oz. canned, no-salt-added, diced tomatoes (undrained)
- 1 3/4 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 cup frozen whole kernel corn
- 6 oz. canned, no-salt-added tomato paste
- 4 medium green onions, sliced (green part only)
Directions:
- Lightly spray a Dutch oven with cooking spray. Add the oil and heat over medium-high heat, swirling to coat the bottom.
- Cook the onion for 3 minutes, or until soft, stirring occasionally.
- Reduce the heat to medium. Stir in the turkey.
- Cook for 5 minutes, or until browned, stirring frequently to turn and break up the turkey.
- Stir in the garlic, chili powder, pepper, and cumin.
- Stir in the remaining ingredients except the green onions.
- Cook for 5 to 7 minutes, or until heated through, stirring frequently.
- Just before serving, sprinkle with the green onions.
