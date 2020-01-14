    Turkey Chili

    Ingredients:

    • Servings  6
    • Cooking spray
    • 1 1/2 Tbsp. canola or corn oil
    • 1 medium or large onion, chopped
    • 20 oz. ground, skinless turkey breast
    • 2 large garlic cloves (minced) OR 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
    • 2 tsp. chili powder
    • 1/2 tsp. pepper
    • 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
    • 15.5 oz. canned, no-salt-added pinto beans (rinsed, drained)
    • 15.5 oz. canned, no-salt-added black beans (rinsed, drained)
    • 14.5 oz. canned, no-salt-added, diced tomatoes (undrained)
    • 1 3/4 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
    • 1 cup frozen whole kernel corn
    • 6 oz. canned, no-salt-added tomato paste
    • 4 medium green onions, sliced (green part only)

    Directions:

    1. Lightly spray a Dutch oven with cooking spray. Add the oil and heat over medium-high heat, swirling to coat the bottom.
    2. Cook the onion for 3 minutes, or until soft, stirring occasionally.
    3. Reduce the heat to medium. Stir in the turkey.
    4. Cook for 5 minutes, or until browned, stirring frequently to turn and break up the turkey.
    5. Stir in the garlic, chili powder, pepper, and cumin.
    6. Stir in the remaining ingredients except the green onions.
    7. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes, or until heated through, stirring frequently.
    8. Just before serving, sprinkle with the green onions.

     

