Fletcher’s Ginger Peachy Pie

Ingredients:

  • 1 lg. can sliced peached or 3 fresh peaches peeled and sliced
  • 1 3 oz. pkg. peach gelatin
  • 1/4 tsp. ground ginger
  • 3/4 cup boiling water
  • 1 pint vanilla ice cream
  • 3/4 c. peach juice
  • 1 graham cracker piecrust

Directions:

  1. Drain peaches.
  2. Add boiling water to gelatin and stir until dissolved.
  3. Add ginger, juice and ice cream. Stir well. Add peaches and chill until mounds form.
  4. Spoon into graham cracker pie crust shell. Serve and refrigerate unserved pieces.

