Fletcher’s Ginger Peachy Pie
Ingredients:
- 1 lg. can sliced peached or 3 fresh peaches peeled and sliced
- 1 3 oz. pkg. peach gelatin
- 1/4 tsp. ground ginger
- 3/4 cup boiling water
- 1 pint vanilla ice cream
- 3/4 c. peach juice
- 1 graham cracker piecrust
Directions:
- Drain peaches.
- Add boiling water to gelatin and stir until dissolved.
- Add ginger, juice and ice cream. Stir well. Add peaches and chill until mounds form.
- Spoon into graham cracker pie crust shell. Serve and refrigerate unserved pieces.
