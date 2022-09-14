Salami and/or Pepperoni Rose

Salami and/or Pepperoni Rose

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 lb. of thin sliced salami or pepperoni (or mixture)
  • stemmed wine glass

Directions:

  1. Place slices of meat around the top of the glass with half of the slice in the glass and folded over the top of the edge to cover the rim.
  2. Place next slices on seams of previous placed meat. Continue until all slices are used or until you cannot fit anymore around glass.
  3. Carefully turn the glass upside down in your hand and wiggle the glass out carefully.
  4. Place the “rose” where needed on your board.

