Salami and/or Pepperoni Rose
Ingredients:
- 3/4 lb. of thin sliced salami or pepperoni (or mixture)
- stemmed wine glass
Directions:
- Place slices of meat around the top of the glass with half of the slice in the glass and folded over the top of the edge to cover the rim.
- Place next slices on seams of previous placed meat. Continue until all slices are used or until you cannot fit anymore around glass.
- Carefully turn the glass upside down in your hand and wiggle the glass out carefully.
- Place the “rose” where needed on your board.
