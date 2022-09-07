Peach Salsa
Great topping for Fish Tacos!
Ingredients:
- 2 small Roma tomatoes
- 1 green pepper
- 2 jalapeños, seeded and finely diced
- 1 med. onion, finely diced
- 4 peaches, diced
- 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. lime juice
- 1 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
Directions:
- Chop tomatoes and transfer them to a large bowl. Finely chop seeded green pepper and jalapeños. Finely chop onion and transfer all your veggies to the bowl.
- Dice the peaches. A slightly larger dice for the peaches gives them more of the center stage in this salsa. No need to peel them. You won’t notice the peels and the color is prettier with the peel on. Transfer peaches to your bowl.
- Add the chopped cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper. Add more salt and pepper to taste if desired.
- Fold everything together until well mixed and enjoy!
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!