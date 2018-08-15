Ingredients:
- 1 medium yellow onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
- 2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup frozen raspberries
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 small apple, peeled and chopped
- small sprig fresh rosemary, stripped and finely chopped
- splash of water (about 1-2 tablespoons)
Directions:
- Heat a fry pan over medium heat, and add the olive oil and onions. Cook for ~ 20 minutes on medium-low heat, stirring occasionally until they are deep golden brown.
- Add the raspberries, honey, vinegar, apple, rosemary, & splash of water and cook for another 15 or so minutes on medium heat until the raspberries soften.
- Cool completely.
- Serve on slices of toasted baguette topped with Brie or ricotta cheese and sprinkled with extra rosemary, if desired.