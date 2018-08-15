    Raspberry and Caramelized Onion Chutney

    By -
    0
    12

    Ingredients:

    • 1 medium yellow onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
    • 2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
    • 1 cup frozen raspberries
    • 1 tablespoon honey
    • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
    • 1 small apple, peeled and chopped
    • small sprig fresh rosemary, stripped and finely chopped
    • splash of water (about 1-2 tablespoons)

    Directions:

    1. Heat a fry pan over medium heat, and add the olive oil and onions. Cook for ~ 20 minutes on medium-low heat, stirring occasionally until they are deep golden brown.
    2. Add the raspberries, honey, vinegar, apple, rosemary, & splash of water and cook for another 15 or so minutes on medium heat until the raspberries soften.
    3. Cool completely.
    4. Serve on slices of toasted baguette topped with Brie or ricotta cheese and sprinkled with extra rosemary, if desired.

    STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

    Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

    <
    SHARE
    Previous articleFresh Red Raspberry Pie
    Next articleRaspberry Lemonade

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Receive emails as this discussion progresses.