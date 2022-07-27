Fruit and Nut Granola Bar Clusters

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cup quick oats
  • 1/2 cup bran flakes
  • 1/3 cup dried fruit, such as raisins or dried cranberries
  • 1/2 cup nuts, such as sliced almonds or roasted peanuts
  • 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
  • 3/4 cup smooth peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375˚F. Wash hands with soap and water.
  2. Mix together oats, bran flakes, dried fruit, nuts, and mini chocolate chips together in a medium bowl. Set aside.
  3. In a separate bowl, combine peanut butter, maple syrup, applesauce, and vanilla until smooth.
  4. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and combine together.
  5. Spray a 9×13 inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray. Form mixture into 12 clusters and place into pan.
  6. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until slightly browned. Let cool and store in air-tight container.

