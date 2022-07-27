Fruit and Nut Granola Bar Clusters
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cup quick oats
- 1/2 cup bran flakes
- 1/3 cup dried fruit, such as raisins or dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup nuts, such as sliced almonds or roasted peanuts
- 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
- 3/4 cup smooth peanut butter
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375˚F. Wash hands with soap and water.
- Mix together oats, bran flakes, dried fruit, nuts, and mini chocolate chips together in a medium bowl. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl, combine peanut butter, maple syrup, applesauce, and vanilla until smooth.
- Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and combine together.
- Spray a 9×13 inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray. Form mixture into 12 clusters and place into pan.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, until slightly browned. Let cool and store in air-tight container.
