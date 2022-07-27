Peanut Butter Bread
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 1 1/2 cups 1 % milk
- 1/3 cup sugar (granulated)
- 1 cup peanut butter
- 1 3/4 cups flour (all purpose)
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350˚F. Lightly grease or spray with non-stick spray a loaf pan.
- In large bowl, beat eggs. Add milk, sugar and peanut butter. Mix well.
- In a separate bowl combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix thoroughly.
- Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients. Mix only enough to moisten all ingredients.
- Pour into prepared pan. (Pan will be half full). Bake for 1 hour.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!