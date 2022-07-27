Peanut Butter Bread

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups 1 % milk
  • 1/3 cup sugar (granulated)
  • 1 cup peanut butter
  • 1 3/4 cups flour (all purpose)
  • 1 Tbsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350˚F. Lightly grease or spray with non-stick spray a loaf pan.
  2. In large bowl, beat eggs. Add milk, sugar and peanut butter. Mix well.
  3. In a separate bowl combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix thoroughly.
  4. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients. Mix only enough to moisten all ingredients.
  5. Pour into prepared pan. (Pan will be half full). Bake for 1 hour.

