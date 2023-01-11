Fruited Wild Rice with Pecans
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup chopped onions
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 6 oz. pkg. long grain and wild rice
- seasoning packet from wild rice mix
- 1 1/2 cups hot water
- 2/3 cup apple juice
- 1 lg. tart apple, chopped
- 1/4 cups raisins
- 1/4 cup pecans, chopped
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients except pecans in greased slow cooker.
- Cover and cook on high 2-2 1/2 hours.
- Stir in pecans and cook for 15 minutes more. Serve.
