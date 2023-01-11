Fruited Wild Rice with Pecans

Fruited Wild Rice with Pecans

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup chopped onions
  • 3 Tbsp. butter
  • 6 oz. pkg. long grain and wild rice
  • seasoning packet from wild rice mix
  • 1 1/2 cups hot water
  • 2/3 cup apple juice
  • 1 lg. tart apple, chopped
  • 1/4 cups raisins
  • 1/4 cup pecans, chopped

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients except pecans in greased slow cooker.
  2. Cover and cook on high 2-2 1/2 hours.
  3. Stir in pecans and cook for 15 minutes more. Serve.

