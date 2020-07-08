Fruity Oat Muffins
Ingredients:
- 4 ripe bananas
- 1 teaspoon vanilla or coconut extract
- 3 cups old fashioned oats
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350˚F. Spray cooking spray in regular muffin pans, set aside.
- Mash 4 medium ripe bananas in a large bowl. Stir extract into mashed bananas. Add oats to bowl, mix well with a spoon.
- Scoop mixture into muffin molds, fill to the top. Add favorite fruit toppings for extra flavors.
- Bake in oven for 20-25 minutes. Enjoy warm or store in refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Ideas for toppings: diced apples, berries, diced pears, diced peaches, unsweetened coconut flakes
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!