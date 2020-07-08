Fruity Oat Muffins

By -
0
17

Fruity Oat Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 4 ripe bananas
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla or coconut extract
  • 3 cups old fashioned oats

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350˚F. Spray cooking spray in regular muffin pans, set aside.
  2. Mash 4 medium ripe bananas in a large bowl. Stir extract into mashed bananas. Add oats to bowl, mix well with a spoon.
  3. Scoop mixture into muffin molds, fill to the top. Add favorite fruit toppings for extra flavors.
  4. Bake in oven for 20-25 minutes. Enjoy warm or store in refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Ideas for toppings: diced apples, berries, diced pears, diced peaches, unsweetened coconut flakes

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleBalsamic Glazed Carrots
Next articleBaked Pork Chops

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.