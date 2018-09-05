Ingredients:
- 3 pounds potatoes peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves minced
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano crumbled
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup rich chicken or meat stock
- 1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, toss the potatoes with the oil, garlic, dried oregano, salt and pepper. Arrange the mixture in a single layer in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Roast for 15 minutes. Add the stock, toss and roast for an additional 10 minutes. Add the lemon juice and roast for an additional 15 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked through and tender. Sprinkle with fresh oregano and serve immediately.