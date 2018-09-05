Originally published November 14, 1996
Ingredients:
- 6 Tbsp. butter
- 2 lemons, juice and grated rind
- 3 eggs, beaten well
- 1 cup sugar
Directions:
- Melt butter in top of double boiler, add rest of ingredients. Cook over simmering water, stirring constantly until mixture thickens. Pour immediately into bowl, cool, cover. Will keep long time in refrigerator. This recipe is from Pennsylvania. People say it was brought from England by the William Penn family. It can be used as a filling for jelly rolls or in tarts. In England, lemon butter in spread on white bread and served with afternoon tea.