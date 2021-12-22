Kielbasa, Cabbage & Potato Soup

Ingredients:

  • 6 redskin potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 1/2 head cabbage, shredded
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 6 to 8 cups chicken broth
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
  • 14-oz. pkg. Kielbasa sausage, sliced 1” thick
  • salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

  1. Combine potatoes, cabbage, onion, broth and garlic powder in a dutch oven. Simmer over medium heat until vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes.
  2. Add kielbasa and heat thoroughly; season with salt and pepper.
  3. Tastes especially good the next day. May also be prepared in a slow cooker; add all ingredients, cover and cook on low setting 6 to 8 hours. Makes 6 servings.

