Ginger Honeydew Soup

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/2 cups honeydew melon
  • 2 Tbsp. pure maple syrup
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 tsp. grated fresh ginger
  • 1/3 cup plain yogurt (non-fat)
  • 2 tsp. crystallized ginger (finely minced)

Directions:

  1. Puree the honeydew melon, maple syrup, lemon juice, and fresh ginger in a blender or food processor until smooth. Pour into a bowl, cover, and refrigerate 1 hour.
  2. For each serving, swirl in some yogurt and sprinkle with crystallized ginger.

