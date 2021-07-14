Ginger Honeydew Soup
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups honeydew melon
- 2 Tbsp. pure maple syrup
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 1/2 tsp. grated fresh ginger
- 1/3 cup plain yogurt (non-fat)
- 2 tsp. crystallized ginger (finely minced)
Directions:
- Puree the honeydew melon, maple syrup, lemon juice, and fresh ginger in a blender or food processor until smooth. Pour into a bowl, cover, and refrigerate 1 hour.
- For each serving, swirl in some yogurt and sprinkle with crystallized ginger.
