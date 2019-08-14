Ginger Peach Smoothie

Ginger Peach Smoothie

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 1 piece (about 2 inches) fresh ginger root, peeled and crushed
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 2 peaches, peeled, pitted and chopped
  • 1 pint peach sorbet
  • 1 Tbsp. lime juice

Directions:

  1. In small bowl, combine water and ginger. Stir in honey; cool. Remove and discard ginger. Set mixture aside.
  2. In blender or food processor container, combine peaches, sorbet and lime juice. Process while adding honey-ginger mixture in a slow, steady stream; process until smooth.

