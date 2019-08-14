Peach Melba
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup water
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3 large, fresh, yellow peaches
- 1 pint ripe raspberries
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 quart French vanilla ice cream
Directions:
- Combine the sugar and water. Bring to the boiling point, stirring constantly. Lower the heat, cover, and boil over medium heat for 7 minutes.
- Remove from heat and add the vanilla. Drop the peaches into boiling water for 1 or 2 minutes, then peel. Cut into halves, removing the pits.
- Over medium heat, add two peach halves at once to the syrup, and poach 3 minutes. Remove from the syrup with a slotted spoon and chill.
- Press the raspberries through a food mill or puree in the blender. Stir in ¼ cup sugar. Chill.
- Put a serving of ice cream in six glass dessert dishes, place the peaches on top, cut side down. Spoon the puree over the peaches.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!