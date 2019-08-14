Peach Melba

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 3 large, fresh, yellow peaches
  • 1 pint ripe raspberries
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 quart French vanilla ice cream

Directions:

  1. Combine the sugar and water. Bring to the boiling point, stirring constantly. Lower the heat, cover, and boil over medium heat for 7 minutes.
  2. Remove from heat and add the vanilla. Drop the peaches into boiling water for 1 or 2 minutes, then peel. Cut into halves, removing the pits.
  3. Over medium heat, add two peach halves at once to the syrup, and poach 3 minutes. Remove from the syrup with a slotted spoon and chill.
  4. Press the raspberries through a food mill or puree in the blender. Stir in ¼ cup sugar. Chill.
  5. Put a serving of ice cream in six glass dessert dishes, place the peaches on top, cut side down. Spoon the puree over the peaches.

