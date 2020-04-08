Greek Bean and Vegetable Soup

Greek Bean and Vegetable Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 cup onion (chopped)
  • 2 cup zucchini (sliced)
  • 1/2 cup celery (sliced)
  • 2 tsp. garlic (minced)
  • 1 cup vegetable broth
  • 1 cup water
  • 3/4 cup canned navy or great northern beans (rinsed and drained)
  • 1 cup canned whole tomatoes (drained)
  • 4 cup ready-to-eat spinach
  • 1/2 tsp. dried thyme (dried)
  • 1 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 oz. feta cheese (crumbled, about 3 Tbsp.)
  • 2 Tbsp. pistachios (shelled, dry-roasted, coarsely chopped)
  • 2 slices whole wheat bread

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion, zucchini, celery, and garlic. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, until vegetables soften.
  2. Add vegetable broth, water, beans, and tomatoes. Break up the tomatoes with the edge of a cooking spoon. Bring soup to a simmer and cook 5 minutes.
  3. Add the spinach and thyme. Cook about 1 minute, until the spinach wilts. Add the black pepper.
  4. Ladle the soup into 2 bowls and sprinkle with the feta cheese and pistachio nuts. Serve bread on the side.

