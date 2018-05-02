Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 large onion, peeled and minced
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 2 red bell peppers, seeded and diced
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (if you like it spicy)
- 1 pound ground beef
- 4 (14-ounce) cans dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 (28-ounce) cans diced tomatoes, including the liquid
Directions:
- Put the pot on the stove and turn the heat to medium. When the pot is hot, add the oil. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until tender, about 10–15 minutes.
- Add the peppers, cumin, chili powder, oregano, cinnamon, and red pepper flakes (if you’re using them) and cook 5 minutes.
- Push the vegetables to the side of the pot, and add the beef in 4 batches, stirring with each addition until browned, about 5 minutes.
- Add the kidney beans and tomatoes, and stir well.
- Cook, covered, for 30 minutes. Remove the lid and cook for 1 hour. Stir frequently.
- Serve right away; or transfer to a container, cover and refrigerate up to 2 days.
Notes: Garnish the chili with any or all of the following:
- Sliced scallions
- Sliced black olives
- Corn kernels (fresh, canned, or thawed frozen)
- Chopped fresh tomatoes
- Plain yogurt or sour cream
- Shredded cheddar cheese
- Diced avocado
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!