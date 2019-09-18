Green Bean and Squash Salad

Salad Ingredients:

  • 2 cup fresh green beans, trimmed and cut in to bite size pieces
  • 2 cup yellow squash, sliced and chopped
  • 1/2 pint grape tomatoes
  • 3/4 cup red onion, finely sliced
  • 1/4 cup reduced fat feta cheese, crumbled

Dressing Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1/4 cup lime juice, fresh squeezed
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil, washed and chopped
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper

Directions:

  1. Make sure your hands are clean. Clean, slice and chop vegetables and place in a large bow.
  2. Add tomatoes then feta cheese to bowl.
  3. Mix olive oil, lime juice, basil, and spices in a small bowl. Pour over vegetables and mix well. Chill in fridge for 30 minutes before serving.   

