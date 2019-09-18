Green Bean and Squash Salad
Salad Ingredients:
- 2 cup fresh green beans, trimmed and cut in to bite size pieces
- 2 cup yellow squash, sliced and chopped
- 1/2 pint grape tomatoes
- 3/4 cup red onion, finely sliced
- 1/4 cup reduced fat feta cheese, crumbled
Dressing Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1/4 cup lime juice, fresh squeezed
- 1/4 cup fresh basil, washed and chopped
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
Directions:
- Make sure your hands are clean. Clean, slice and chop vegetables and place in a large bow.
- Add tomatoes then feta cheese to bowl.
- Mix olive oil, lime juice, basil, and spices in a small bowl. Pour over vegetables and mix well. Chill in fridge for 30 minutes before serving.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!