Butternut Squash Nachos
Ingredients:
- 4 cups fresh squash or pumpkin, cubed
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 13-ounce package blue corn tortilla chips, baked
- 1 15-ounce can canned, low sodium black beans, drained
- 1 cup salsa
- 2 cups low fat mozzarella cheese
- Optional toppings: diced fresh cilantro, diced green onion, guacamole, fresh lime juice, etc.
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Place cubed squash/pumpkin on baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with pepper and coat evenly. Roast for 30 minutes, until tender.
- Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Use cooking spray to cover 9 by 13 inch baking pan. Layer the chips, pumpkin, beans, salsa, and cheese in the pan. Repeat.
- Bake in the oven for 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Add toppings of your choice and serve.
