Butternut Squash Nachos

By -
0
11

Butternut Squash Nachos

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups fresh squash or pumpkin, cubed
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 13-ounce package blue corn tortilla chips, baked
  • 1 15-ounce can canned, low sodium black beans, drained
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 2 cups low fat mozzarella cheese
  • Optional toppings: diced fresh cilantro, diced green onion, guacamole, fresh lime juice, etc.

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Place cubed squash/pumpkin on baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with pepper and coat evenly. Roast for 30 minutes, until tender.
  3. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Use cooking spray to cover 9 by 13 inch baking pan. Layer the chips, pumpkin, beans, salsa, and cheese in the pan. Repeat.
  4. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Add toppings of your choice and serve.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.