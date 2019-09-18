Parmesan Baked Yellow Squash
Ingredients:
- 2 medium-sized yellow summer squash
- Garlic salt & freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Wash and dry the squash, and cut each one into 1/4-inch thick slices.
- Arrange the squash rounds on the prepared pan, with little to no space between them. Lightly sprinkle the squash with garlic salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Use a small spoon to spread a thin layer of Parmesan cheese on each slice of squash.
- Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the Parmesan melts and turns a light golden brown. Serve immediately.
