Parmesan Baked Yellow Squash

By -
0
8

Parmesan Baked Yellow Squash

Ingredients:

  • 2 medium-sized yellow summer squash
  • Garlic salt & freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Wash and dry the squash, and cut each one into 1/4-inch thick slices.
  2. Arrange the squash rounds on the prepared pan, with little to no space between them. Lightly sprinkle the squash with garlic salt and freshly ground black pepper.
  3. Use a small spoon to spread a thin layer of Parmesan cheese on each slice of squash.
  4. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the Parmesan melts and turns a light golden brown. Serve immediately. 

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.