Grilled Cantaloupe and Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 large cantaloupe, preferably not too ripe
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (about 2 limes)
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 2 large cucumbers
  • 1/2 pound Bocconcini (bite-size fresh Mozzarella balls)
  • ½ cup fresh basil, chopped

Directions:

  1. Prepare charcoal grill for direct grilling.
  2. Cut cantaloupe in half lengthwise and scoop out seeds. Cut each half into slices, approximately ¾ inch thick. Dry cantaloupe thoroughly with paper towels. Brush liberally with butter, and then place on grill.
  3. Grill until marked and just warmed through but still crunchy, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Allow melon to cool.
  4. Combine salt, rice vinegar, lime juice and honey and whisk until well combined. Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.
  5. Peel and seed the cucumbers, then slice into ¼ inch thick half moons.
  6. Remove melon rinds and discard. Then cut cantaloupe into bite-sized pieces and place into serving bowl along with the cucumber, Bocconcini and basil. Add dressing and toss lightly.
  7. Serve immediately.

