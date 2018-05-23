Ingredients:
- 1 large cantaloupe, preferably not too ripe
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (about 2 limes)
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 2 large cucumbers
- 1/2 pound Bocconcini (bite-size fresh Mozzarella balls)
- ½ cup fresh basil, chopped
Directions:
- Prepare charcoal grill for direct grilling.
- Cut cantaloupe in half lengthwise and scoop out seeds. Cut each half into slices, approximately ¾ inch thick. Dry cantaloupe thoroughly with paper towels. Brush liberally with butter, and then place on grill.
- Grill until marked and just warmed through but still crunchy, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Allow melon to cool.
- Combine salt, rice vinegar, lime juice and honey and whisk until well combined. Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.
- Peel and seed the cucumbers, then slice into ¼ inch thick half moons.
- Remove melon rinds and discard. Then cut cantaloupe into bite-sized pieces and place into serving bowl along with the cucumber, Bocconcini and basil. Add dressing and toss lightly.
- Serve immediately.
