Ingredients:
- 4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1 large clove garlic, halved
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
Topping:
- 2 tablespoons cream cheese
- 4 teaspoons crumbled blue cheese
- 4 teaspoons plain yogurt
- 2 teaspoons minced onion
- Dash ground white pepper
Directions:
- Combine topping ingredients in small bowl.
- Rub beef Tenderloin Steaks with garlic. Place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 13 to 16 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once.
- One to two minutes before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.
- Season with salt; sprinkle with parsley.
Cook’s Tip: To grill, place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. One minute before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.
