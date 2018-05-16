Tenderloin Steaks with Blue Cheese Topping

Ingredients:

  • 4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)
  • 1 large clove garlic, halved
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Topping:

  • 2 tablespoons cream cheese
  • 4 teaspoons crumbled blue cheese
  • 4 teaspoons plain yogurt
  • 2 teaspoons minced onion
  • Dash ground white pepper

Directions:

  1. Combine topping ingredients in small bowl.
  2. Rub beef Tenderloin Steaks with garlic. Place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 13 to 16 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once.
  3. One to two minutes before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.
  4. Season with salt; sprinkle with parsley. 

Cook’s Tip: To grill, place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. One minute before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.

