Ingredients:

4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 large clove garlic, halved

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Topping:

2 tablespoons cream cheese

4 teaspoons crumbled blue cheese

4 teaspoons plain yogurt

2 teaspoons minced onion

Dash ground white pepper

Directions:

Combine topping ingredients in small bowl. Rub beef Tenderloin Steaks with garlic. Place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 13 to 16 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. One to two minutes before steaks are done, top evenly with topping. Season with salt; sprinkle with parsley.

Cook’s Tip: To grill, place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. One minute before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.