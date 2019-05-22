Ground Beef Stroganoff

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 package (8 oz) sliced baby portabella mushrooms
  • 1 cup chopped onions
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 lb lean (at least 80%) ground beef
  • 1 1/2 cups beef broth (from 32-oz carton)
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 cup Gold Medal™ all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 6 cups cooked egg noodles
  • Chopped Italian (flat-leaf) parsley, if desired.

Directions:

  1. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Cook mushrooms, onions and garlic in butter 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender. Remove from skillet to small bowl; set aside.
  2. Increase heat to medium-high. In same skillet, cook beef 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until no longer pink; drain.
  3. Stir in 1 cup of the beef broth, the Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper; heat to boiling. Beat flour and remaining 1/2 cup beef broth with whisk until incorporated; stir into beef mixture.
  4. Add mushroom mixture; return to boiling, and stir constantly about 1 minute or until mixture thickens.
  5. Remove from heat; stir in sour cream.
  6. Serve with cooked egg noodles. Garnish with parsley.

