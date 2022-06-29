Grilled Lamb Salad
Ingredients:
- 3 green onions (sliced)
- 12 ounces boneless leg of lamb, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 4 bamboo skewers
- 6 cups shredded Savoy, Napa, or green cabbage
- 2 carrots (shredded)
- 2 Tbsp. black or white sesame seeds
- 1 small jicama, julienned (optional)
Ingredients for the Marinade/Dressing:
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 Tbsp. rice vinegar
- 3 Tbsp. soy sauce, low sodium
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
Directions:
- Mix marinade/dressing ingredients; divide evenly. Place lamb cubes in a glass dish; pour half of the marinade/dressing over the lamb. Cover and refrigerate at least two hours. In a large bowl, toss cabbage, carrots, jicama (optional), onions, and sesame seeds.
- Remove lamb and discard marinade.
- Soak bamboo skewers in water for 30 minutes; divide lamb among the 4 skewers.
- On hot grill, cook the lamb skewers 5-6 minutes per side (or to desired degree of doneness).
- Remove lamb from skewers, add to salad, and toss.
- To serve, divide salad evenly on four plates. Drizzle with remaining dressing.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!