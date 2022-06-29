Grilled Lamb Salad

Grilled Lamb Salad

Ingredients:

  • 3 green onions (sliced)
  • 12 ounces boneless leg of lamb, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 4 bamboo skewers
  • 6 cups shredded Savoy, Napa, or green cabbage
  • 2 carrots (shredded)
  • 2 Tbsp. black or white sesame seeds
  • 1 small jicama, julienned (optional)

Ingredients for the Marinade/Dressing:

  • 2 Tbsp. sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. rice vinegar
  • 3 Tbsp. soy sauce, low sodium
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

Directions:

  1. Mix marinade/dressing ingredients; divide evenly. Place lamb cubes in a glass dish; pour half of the marinade/dressing over the lamb. Cover and refrigerate at least two hours. In a large bowl, toss cabbage, carrots, jicama (optional), onions, and sesame seeds.
  2. Remove lamb and discard marinade.
  3. Soak bamboo skewers in water for 30 minutes; divide lamb among the 4 skewers.
  4. On hot grill, cook the lamb skewers 5-6 minutes per side (or to desired degree of doneness).
  5. Remove lamb from skewers, add to salad, and toss.
  6. To serve, divide salad evenly on four plates. Drizzle with remaining dressing.

