Ingredients:
- 6 slices bacon thick-cut, cooked until crisp, then coarsely crumbled
- 2 pounds red new potatoes (golf-ball size), scrubbed and poked with a fork
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 green onions including green tops, cut crosswise into thin rounds
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 large clove garlic minced
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley minced
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
- Prepare a medium fire in a charcoal grill or preheat a gas grill on medium. In a medium bowl, toss potatoes with olive oil until well coated.
- Arrange potatoes around cool outer edges of grill or place on upper rack if grill is so equipped. Cover and grill potatoes until tender when pierced with a knife, about 20 minutes.
- While potatoes are grilling, put green onions and bacon in a large bowl, and make dressing. Combine olive oil, vinegar, garlic, parsley, salt, sugar and pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.
- When potatoes are tender, transfer to a cutting board and cool for 5 minutes. Cut potatoes in half and add to bacon and onions in the bowl.
- Stir dressing to combine and pour over potatoes. Gently toss to thoroughly combine. Serve immediately.
- The potato salad can be made up to 2 hours prior to serving. Cover and set aside at room temperature.