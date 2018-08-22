Grilled Potato Salad with Bacon

By -
0
7
Grilled Potatoe Salad with Bacon

Ingredients:

  • 6 slices bacon thick-cut, cooked until crisp, then coarsely crumbled
  • 2 pounds red new potatoes (golf-ball size), scrubbed and poked with a fork
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 green onions including green tops, cut crosswise into thin rounds
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 large clove garlic minced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley minced
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

  1. Prepare a medium fire in a charcoal grill or preheat a gas grill on medium. In a medium bowl, toss potatoes with olive oil until well coated.
  2. Arrange potatoes around cool outer edges of grill or place on upper rack if grill is so equipped. Cover and grill potatoes until tender when pierced with a knife, about 20 minutes.
  3. While potatoes are grilling, put green onions and bacon in a large bowl, and make dressing. Combine olive oil, vinegar, garlic, parsley, salt, sugar and pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.
  4. When potatoes are tender, transfer to a cutting board and cool for 5 minutes. Cut potatoes in half and add to bacon and onions in the bowl.
  5. Stir dressing to combine and pour over potatoes. Gently toss to thoroughly combine. Serve immediately.
  6. The potato salad can be made up to 2 hours prior to serving. Cover and set aside at room temperature.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

<

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.