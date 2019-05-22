Mushroom Cheddar Soup
Ingredients:
- Sliced baby portabella mushrooms
- 1 cup yellow onion, peeled, sliced
- 1 tablespoon garlic, peeled, minced
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oill
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/4 cup flour
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 cups lactose-free whole milk
- 2 cups shredded cheddar
Directions:
- In a large sauce pan, sauté mushrooms, onion, and garlic in vegetable oil over medium heat, for 3 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add butter to pan and melt over medium heat; add flour, stirring constantly for 2 to 3 minutes or until incorporated.
- Gradually add chicken broth and milk, stirring until incorporated; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce to a simmer over medium-low heat; cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until soup is thickened.
- Stir in cheddar cheese and simmer for an additional 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Tip: Soup can be made up to one day in advance, and reheated
