Mushroom Cheddar Soup

By -
0
4
A bowl of Mushroom Cheddar Soup

Mushroom Cheddar Soup

Ingredients:

  • Sliced baby portabella mushrooms
  • 1 cup yellow onion, peeled, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon garlic, peeled, minced
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oill
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 cups lactose-free whole milk
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar

Directions:

  1. In a large sauce pan, sauté mushrooms, onion, and garlic in vegetable oil over medium heat, for 3 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add butter to pan and melt over medium heat; add flour, stirring constantly for 2 to 3 minutes or until incorporated.
  2. Gradually add chicken broth and milk, stirring until incorporated; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce to a simmer over medium-low heat; cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until soup is thickened.
  3. Stir in cheddar cheese and simmer for an additional 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Tip: Soup can be made up to one day in advance, and reheated

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.