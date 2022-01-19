Sugared Nuts

Sugared Nuts

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound walnut pieces
  • 8 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
  • ½ cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp. ground ginger
  • 1/4 tsp. ground allspice
  • 1/8 tsp. ground cloves

Directions:

  1. In a 3½ quart slow cooker, stir the walnuts and butter until combined. Add the confectioners’ sugar, stirring to coat evenly.
  2. Cover, and slow-cook on high for 15 minutes.
  3. Reduce the heat to low and slow-cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the nuts are coated with a crisp glaze, about 2 hours.
  4. Transfer the nuts to a serving bowl.
  5. In a small bowl, combine the cinnamon, ginger, allspice and cloves.
  6. Sift the spices over the nuts, stirring to coat evenly. Cool the nuts completely before serving.

