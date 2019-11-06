Heavenly Deviled Eggs

By -
0
25

Heavenly Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

  • 14 large hard-boiled EGGS
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 tsp. ground pepper
  • 1/3 cup crumbled cooked bacon
  • 1/4 cup finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese (1 oz.)
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives

Directions:

  1. CUT eggs lengthwise in half. REMOVE yolks to medium bowl. RESERVE 24 white halves.
  2. Finely CHOP remaining four white halves and SET aside.
  3. MASH yolks with fork.
  4. ADD mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, lemon juice and pepper; MIX well.
  5. ADD chopped egg whites, bacon, cheese and chives; MIX well.
  6. SPOON 1 Tbsp. yolk mixture into each reserved egg white half.
  7. REFRIGERATE, covered, to blend flavors.
  8. SPRINKLE with paprika just before serving if desired.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.