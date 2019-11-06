Heavenly Deviled Eggs
Ingredients:
- 14 large hard-boiled EGGS
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp. ground pepper
- 1/3 cup crumbled cooked bacon
- 1/4 cup finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese (1 oz.)
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives
Directions:
- CUT eggs lengthwise in half. REMOVE yolks to medium bowl. RESERVE 24 white halves.
- Finely CHOP remaining four white halves and SET aside.
- MASH yolks with fork.
- ADD mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, lemon juice and pepper; MIX well.
- ADD chopped egg whites, bacon, cheese and chives; MIX well.
- SPOON 1 Tbsp. yolk mixture into each reserved egg white half.
- REFRIGERATE, covered, to blend flavors.
- SPRINKLE with paprika just before serving if desired.
