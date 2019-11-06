Golden Corn Bread

Golden Corn Bread

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup yellow corn meal
  • 1/2 cup all purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
  • 1/4 cup white sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup nonfat milk
  • 1/4 cup oil (canola or vegetable)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
  2. Stir corn meal, flours, sugar, and baking powder together in a large bowl.
  3. Beat eggs, milk, and oil together in a small bowl.
  4. Stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients until well combined.
  5. Spray an 8 x 8 inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Pour corn bread mixture into the baking dish. Spread mixture evenly in dish.
  6. Bake for 20 minutes or until tester inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean.

