Golden Corn Bread
Ingredients:
- 1 cup yellow corn meal
- 1/2 cup all purpose flour
- 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
- 1/4 cup white sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup nonfat milk
- 1/4 cup oil (canola or vegetable)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- Stir corn meal, flours, sugar, and baking powder together in a large bowl.
- Beat eggs, milk, and oil together in a small bowl.
- Stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients until well combined.
- Spray an 8 x 8 inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Pour corn bread mixture into the baking dish. Spread mixture evenly in dish.
- Bake for 20 minutes or until tester inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean.
