Tuscan Spiedini
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 cloves garlic (minced)
- 2 tsp. fennel seeds (crushed)
- 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (crushed)
- 1 Tbsp. fresh oregano (minced)
- 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1 lbs. chicken breasts (boneless, skinless, cut into 1-inch cubes)
Directions:
- Combine oil, lemon juice, garlic, fennel seeds, red chili flakes, oregano, and vinegar in a medium bowl and put into a large tightly sealed plastic bag. Marinate at least 15 minutes room temperature or overnight in the refrigerator for best results. Thread the chicken cubes on skewers, either alone or with chunks of your favorite vegetables such as red onion, bell pepper, or zucchini. Preheat grill to medium-high heat and place on grill grate. Cook for 10–12 minutes, turning occasionally, until cooked through and crusted on the outside.
