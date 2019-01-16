Heirloom Tomato Bisque 

Heirloom Tomato Bisque 
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:35 minutes
Makes: 4 cups

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons butter, divided 
  • 1 carrot, peeled and chopped 
  • ½ yellow onion, chopped 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1 tablespoon flour 
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper 
  • 2 pounds heirloom tomatoes (about 4-5 large tomatoes), cut in large chunks 
  • 4 cups (32 ounces) vegetable stock 
  • 1 cup half and half

Directions:

  1. In a large stock pot melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add carrot and onion, season with kosher salt and sauté for 5 minutes or until onions become translucent, about 4 minutes.
  2. Add flour and cayenne and stir to coat vegetables, cook for one minute.
  3. Add tomatoes, stirring well until combined. Add vegetable stock, bring to a boil and reduce to simmer. Cook for 15-20 minutes until reduced by half and tomatoes are soft.
  4. Add half and half and cook for another 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
  5. Blend ingredients with an immersion blender until smooth.
  6. Add back to stock pot and reheat, add remaining tablespoon butter.
  7. Salt to taste and serve with crackers or sturdy bread for dipping.

