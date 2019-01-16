Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:35 minutes
Makes: 4 cups
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons butter, divided
- 1 carrot, peeled and chopped
- ½ yellow onion, chopped
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon flour
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 pounds heirloom tomatoes (about 4-5 large tomatoes), cut in large chunks
- 4 cups (32 ounces) vegetable stock
- 1 cup half and half
Directions:
- In a large stock pot melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add carrot and onion, season with kosher salt and sauté for 5 minutes or until onions become translucent, about 4 minutes.
- Add flour and cayenne and stir to coat vegetables, cook for one minute.
- Add tomatoes, stirring well until combined. Add vegetable stock, bring to a boil and reduce to simmer. Cook for 15-20 minutes until reduced by half and tomatoes are soft.
- Add half and half and cook for another 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Blend ingredients with an immersion blender until smooth.
- Add back to stock pot and reheat, add remaining tablespoon butter.
- Salt to taste and serve with crackers or sturdy bread for dipping.
