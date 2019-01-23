Herbed Turkey Breast

Herbed Turkey Breast

Ingredients:

  • 1 white onion chopped, divided
  • 2 cups parsley leaves, chopped
  • 5 teaspoons rosemary fresh
  • 2 teaspoons thyme fresh
  • 5 pound turkey breast or turkey roast
  • 1 cup chicken broth low fat, low sodium
  • 1 cup water

Directions:

  1. Place chopped onion and parsley in the bottom of the slow cooker. Then place rosemary and thyme on top.
  2. Place turkey on top of onion and herbs.
  3. Pour 1 cup chicken broth and 1 cup water over turkey, onion, and herbs.
  4. Cook for 6-8 hours on low.
  5. Slice and enjoy with a delicious side.

