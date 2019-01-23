Herbed Turkey Breast
Ingredients:
- 1 white onion chopped, divided
- 2 cups parsley leaves, chopped
- 5 teaspoons rosemary fresh
- 2 teaspoons thyme fresh
- 5 pound turkey breast or turkey roast
- 1 cup chicken broth low fat, low sodium
- 1 cup water
Directions:
- Place chopped onion and parsley in the bottom of the slow cooker. Then place rosemary and thyme on top.
- Place turkey on top of onion and herbs.
- Pour 1 cup chicken broth and 1 cup water over turkey, onion, and herbs.
- Cook for 6-8 hours on low.
- Slice and enjoy with a delicious side.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!