Ingredients:

  • 1 12-oz. jar roasted red peppers, drained
  • 2 15-oz. cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 cup tahini
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 3/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1/4 cup olive oil

Directions:

  1. Pat the roasted red peppers dry, removing as much water as possible.
  2. Combine the peppers, chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, salt and cumin in the bowl of a food processor. Process until the mixture is smooth and well combined, 3 to 4 minutes, adding 1 tablespoon of cold water at a time, as needed, to keep the processor moving.
  3. Add the olive oil and process for 10 more seconds.
  4. Transfer the hummus to a serving bowl and make a pretty swirl on the top. Top with parsley, a sprinkle of paprika and a drizzle of olive oil, if you like.
  5. Serve with homemade pitas.

