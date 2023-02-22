Roasted Red Peppers Hummus
Ingredients:
- 1 12-oz. jar roasted red peppers, drained
- 2 15-oz. cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 cup tahini
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/4 cup olive oil
Directions:
- Pat the roasted red peppers dry, removing as much water as possible.
- Combine the peppers, chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, salt and cumin in the bowl of a food processor. Process until the mixture is smooth and well combined, 3 to 4 minutes, adding 1 tablespoon of cold water at a time, as needed, to keep the processor moving.
- Add the olive oil and process for 10 more seconds.
- Transfer the hummus to a serving bowl and make a pretty swirl on the top. Top with parsley, a sprinkle of paprika and a drizzle of olive oil, if you like.
- Serve with homemade pitas.
