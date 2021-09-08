Homemade Potato Chips
Ingredients:
- 6 medium russet potatoes
- 2 tablespoons white vinegar
- water
- oil for frying
- salt
Directions:
- Peel potatoes and place in a bowl filled with water. Slice potatoes to 1/16″ thick. Use a mandoline to get an even, consistent size. Immediately place sliced potatoes in another bowl filled with cold water and 2 tablespoons of white vinegar. Allow potatoes to soak for at least 1 hour.
- Drain and rinse with cold water. Place on a clean, dry kitchen towel. Pat lightly to remove any remaining water.
- Fill pot with two inches of oil. Preheat oil to 380°F. Fry one or two slices in the oil and cook until they are nicely browned. If the potatoes brown quicker than 3 minutes, lower the temperature by 5 degrees.
- Place a handful of sliced potatoes in the hot oil. Stir gently to prevent potatoes from sticking to each other. Cook until golden – 3 minutes.
- Scoop out onto a baking rack. Sprinkle with salt immediately and repeat until all potatoes are cooked.
