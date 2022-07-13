Homemade Ranch Dressing
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp. dried minced onions
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 Tbsp. dried parsley
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt, plain, fat-free
- 1 cup buttermilk
Directions:
- Collect and measure all ingredients before starting to prepare the recipe.
- Add the dried onion, salt, garlic powder, and dried parsley to a bowl, and stir gently to combine.
- Add the Greek yogurt and buttermilk, and stir until spices are evenly distributed. Chill before serving.
- Keep leftovers refrigerated, and eat within 1 week.
- To make a thicker ranch dip, substitute another cup of plain Greek yogurt for the buttermilk.
