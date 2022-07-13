Homemade Ranch Dressing

Ranch dresing pouring over a salad.

Homemade Ranch Dressing

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp. dried minced onions
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 Tbsp. dried parsley
  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt, plain, fat-free
  • 1 cup buttermilk

Directions:

  1. Collect and measure all ingredients before starting to prepare the recipe.
  2. Add the dried onion, salt, garlic powder, and dried parsley to a bowl, and stir gently to combine.
  3. Add the Greek yogurt and buttermilk, and stir until spices are evenly distributed. Chill before serving.
  4. Keep leftovers refrigerated, and eat within 1 week.
  5. To make a thicker ranch dip, substitute another cup of plain Greek yogurt for the buttermilk.

