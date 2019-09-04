Honey Baked Veggie Fries

By -
0
4

Honey Baked Veggie Fries

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. beets, peeled
  • 1 lb. sweet potatoes, peeled
  • 3 large carrots, peeled
  • 2 T olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp. sea salt, plus salt to taste
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400° F. Cut the beets, sweet potatoes and carrots each into slices that are about 1/4 inch thick and about 3 inches long.
  2. Put vegetables in a bowl and add oil. Toss to coat. 
  3. In a small bowl, mix together 1/2 tsp. salt, honey and vinegar. Add to vegetables and toss. 
  4. Put the vegetables in a single layer on two baking sheets and bake for 20 minutes. 
  5. Remove from oven and flip vegetables. Put back in the oven and bake an additional 10-15 minutes until caramelized, making sure not to burn. 
  6. Add salt, to taste. Serve and enjoy!

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.