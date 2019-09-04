Honey Baked Veggie Fries
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. beets, peeled
- 1 lb. sweet potatoes, peeled
- 3 large carrots, peeled
- 2 T olive oil
- 1/2 tsp. sea salt, plus salt to taste
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400° F. Cut the beets, sweet potatoes and carrots each into slices that are about 1/4 inch thick and about 3 inches long.
- Put vegetables in a bowl and add oil. Toss to coat.
- In a small bowl, mix together 1/2 tsp. salt, honey and vinegar. Add to vegetables and toss.
- Put the vegetables in a single layer on two baking sheets and bake for 20 minutes.
- Remove from oven and flip vegetables. Put back in the oven and bake an additional 10-15 minutes until caramelized, making sure not to burn.
- Add salt, to taste. Serve and enjoy!
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!