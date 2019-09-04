Honey Bacon Benedict
Ingredients:
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 6 english muffins, split
- 1 lb thick bacon
- 1/4 cup BeeMaid Honey
- 12 eggs
- salt & pepper
- 2 packages hollandaise sauce
- 2 cups milk
- 1/2 cup butter
- parsley or chives
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°
- Spread each muffin half with butter and bake for 10 minutes on a baking sheet, set aside.
- Spread the bacon out on a parchment-lined baking sheet and drizzle with the BeeMaid Honey. Bake for 20-25 minutes turning once. Remove each piece of bacon to a cooling rack to drain and cool. Cut each piece of bacon in half.
- Prepare the hollandaise sauce according to the package directions and keep warm.
- Place the muffin halves on a baking sheet and evenly divide the bacon over each muffin. Gently break one egg over each muffin half and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the eggs a cooked to your preference.
- Serves immediately topped with warm hollandaise and garnished with fresh herbs.
