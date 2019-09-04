Honey Bacon Benedict

Honey Bacon Benedict

Ingredients:

  • 4 Tbsp. butter
  • 6 english muffins, split
  • 1 lb thick bacon
  • 1/4 cup BeeMaid Honey
  • 12 eggs
  • salt & pepper
  • 2 packages hollandaise sauce
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • parsley or chives

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°
  2. Spread each muffin half with butter and bake for 10 minutes on a baking sheet, set aside.
  3. Spread the bacon out on a parchment-lined baking sheet and drizzle with the BeeMaid Honey. Bake for 20-25 minutes turning once. Remove each piece of bacon to a cooling rack to drain and cool. Cut each piece of bacon in half.
  4. Prepare the hollandaise sauce according to the package directions and keep warm.
  5. Place the muffin halves on a baking sheet and evenly divide the bacon over each muffin. Gently break one egg over each muffin half and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the eggs a cooked to your preference.
  6. Serves immediately topped with warm hollandaise and garnished with fresh herbs.

