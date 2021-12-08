Mrs. Santa’s Thumbprints
Yield: 4 1/2 dozen
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups butter flavored shortening
- 1 cup brown sugar, packed
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla
- 1 cup flour
- 2 1/2 cups quick cooking oats, uncooked
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 3/4 cup walnuts, finely chopped
- 2/3 cup strawberry preserves
Directions:
- In a large bowl, beat shortening and brown sugar until fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla; set aside.
- In another bowl, mix together flour, oats and salt. Combine the two mixtures, mixing well.
- Form into 1-inch balls, then roll in the nuts. Place on ungreased baking sheets, 2 inches apart.
- With your thumb, press the middle of each ball and spoon preserves into the indents.
- Bake at 350°F for 12 to 15 minutes, until lightly golden. Remove to wire racks and cool completely.
