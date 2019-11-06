Honey Cucumber Salad
Ingredients:
- 3 medium English cucumbers, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar, (can also use white wine vinegar)
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/2 red onion, slivered
- 1 T fresh dill, chopped
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
Directions:
- Place cucumbers in bowl and sprinkle with salt. Toss and set aside.
- In a small mixing bowl, stir together honey, white balsamic vinegar, water and slivered red onions. Pour the mixture over the cucumbers and toss. Allow the salad to marinate in the refrigerator about 1 hour prior to serving.
