Baked Beans

7

Baked Beans

Ingredients:

  • 4 slices bacon, diced
  • 1/2 cup onion, chopped
  • 4 1/2 cups cooked navy beans*
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 1 T prepared mustard
  • 1 T Worcestershire sauce

Directions:

  1. Sauté bacon and onion until onion is tender; combine with remaining ingredients in shallow 2-quart oven-safe baking dish.
  2. Cover with lid or aluminum foil and bake at 350°F 30 minutes.
  3. Uncover and bake 45 minutes longer.

TIP: Three 15 oz. cans cooked navy beans can be substituted.

