Baked Beans
Ingredients:
- 4 slices bacon, diced
- 1/2 cup onion, chopped
- 4 1/2 cups cooked navy beans*
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1 T prepared mustard
- 1 T Worcestershire sauce
Directions:
- Sauté bacon and onion until onion is tender; combine with remaining ingredients in shallow 2-quart oven-safe baking dish.
- Cover with lid or aluminum foil and bake at 350°F 30 minutes.
- Uncover and bake 45 minutes longer.
TIP: Three 15 oz. cans cooked navy beans can be substituted.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!