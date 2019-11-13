Fruit Salad
Originally Published on: April 19, 2012
Ingredients:
- 1 can (20 ounces) pineapple chunks
- 2 large firm bananas, cut into 1/4-inch chunks
- 1 cup green grapes
- 1 can (15 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 medium red apple, sliced
- 1 medium green apple, sliced
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Directions:
- Drain pineapple, reserving juice. Combine the pineapple, bananas, grapes, oranges and apples in a large bowl; set aside.
- In a small saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Add the orange juice, lemon juice and reserved pineapple juice; stir until smooth. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Cook and stir for 2 minutes.
- Pour over fruit; mix gently. Cover and refrigerate until serving.
