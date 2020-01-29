Greek Seven-Layer Dip
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 6-inch whole-wheat pita pockets, cut into 12 wedges, tops and bottoms separated (24 wedges total)
- Cooking spray
- 1 cup no-salt-added chickpeas, rinsed, drained
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp. water
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 1 cup loosely packed baby spinach, thinly sliced (about 1 1/2 ounces)
- 1/8 tsp. dried oregano (crumbled)
- 1/2 medium tomato, finely chopped (about 1/3 cup)
- 1/4 medium cucumber, peeled and finely chopped (about 1/3 cup)
- 1 Tbsp. chopped mint
- 2 Tbsp. crumbled, fat-free feta cheese
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Arrange the pita wedges in a single layer on a large baking sheet without overlapping the wedges. Lightly spray the tops of the wedges with cooking spray.
- Bake for 5 minutes, or until lightly browned and slightly crisp (the pita wedges will crisp more as they cool).
- Meanwhile, in a food processor or blender, process the chickpeas until coarsely chopped. With the food processor running, slowly pour in the lemon juice and process until blended. Add the water and pepper. Process until smooth. Arrange the spinach on a serving plate. Gently spread the chickpea mixture on top, leaving a border of the spinach. Sprinkle the oregano over the spread. Arrange the tomato on the spread. Top, in order, with the cucumber, mint and feta. Serve with the pita wedges.
