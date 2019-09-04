Honey BBQ Baked Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders:
- 2 lbs. skinless, boneless chicken tenders
- 1/2 cup BBQ sauce
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2/3 cup whole wheat flour
- 1/3 cup milk
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 2 1/2 cups whole wheat Panko breadcrumbs
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- non-stick cooking spray
Honey BBQ Dipping Sauce:
- 1/4 cup BBQ sauce
- 2 Tbsp. honey
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Cover baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In large bowl, mix flour and panko together with salt and pepper.
- In another large bowl whip together BBQ sauce, milk, eggs and honey.
- Dip tenders in BBQ/milk (wet) mixture and generously roll the chicken tenders in the Panko mix. Place the chicken strips on the baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes. Flip tenders over and allow it to bake until cooked through and outside is crisp, about 10 minutes. Cook chicken tenders longer if you want more brown.
- Serve with the Honey BBQ Dipping Sauce. To make the Honey BBQ Dipping Sauce, combine the BBQ sauce and honey, stirring together until fully mixed.
Tip: Spray tenders with non-stick cooking spray to help them crisp up better.
