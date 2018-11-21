Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup hot water, or hot black tea
- 1 cup raisins
- 2 cups flour
- 1 1/2 cups quick cooking rolled oats
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1 cup butter
- 3/4 cup honey
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1/2 to 1 cup chopped walnuts
- 1 package (6 oz.) chocolate chips, optional
Directions:
- Pour hot water/tea over raisins; let stand at least 15 minutes.
- Combine flour, oats, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg. Mix thoroughly; set aside.
- Cream butter; gradually add honey until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla.
- Drain raisins; reserve 1/4 cup liquid.
- Alternately add flour mixture and reserved raisin liquid. Stir in nuts, raisins and chocolate chips. Chill dough for at least one hour.
- Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.
- Bake at 350°F about 12 minutes or until browned.
- Let stand one minute on cookie sheet; remove and cool on rack. Store in airtight container.
