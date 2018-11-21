Honey Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup hot water, or hot black tea
  • 1 cup raisins
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 1/2 cups quick cooking rolled oats
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
  • 1 cup butter
  • 3/4 cup honey
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1/2 to 1 cup chopped walnuts
  • 1 package (6 oz.) chocolate chips, optional

Directions:

  1. Pour hot water/tea over raisins; let stand at least 15 minutes.
  2. Combine flour, oats, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg. Mix thoroughly; set aside.
  3. Cream butter; gradually add honey until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla.
  4. Drain raisins; reserve 1/4 cup liquid.
  5. Alternately add flour mixture and reserved raisin liquid. Stir in nuts, raisins and chocolate chips. Chill dough for at least one hour.
  6. Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.
  7. Bake at 350°F about 12 minutes or until browned.
  8. Let stand one minute on cookie sheet; remove and cool on rack. Store in airtight container.

