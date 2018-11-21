Ingredients:
- 4 cup broccoli florets
- 3/4 cup real bacon bits
- 1 large apple diced
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2/3 cup fresh or frozen cranberries sliced in half
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 cup plain nonfat, Greek yogurt
- 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper each
Directions:
- Clear your area for preparation and wash your hands. Whisk water, Greek yogurt, salt and pepper together, set aside. In a large bowl, combine broccoli florets, bacon bits, apple, almonds, cheese, cranberries and raisins. Add Greek yogurt mixture to broccoli mixture and toss together. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!