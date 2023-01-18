Mushroom Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound asst’d fresh mushrooms, sliced
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 6 Tbsp. butter
  • 4 tsp. flour
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 1 1/2 cups cream
  • 2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
  • Dash hot pepper sauce

Directions:

  1. In large saucepan or Dutch oven cook mushrooms, onion and garlic in butter until vegetables are lightly browned. Stir in flour. Stir in broth. Cook and stir until boiling.
  2. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  3. In a blender, chop mushroom mixture, half at a time, until smooth. Return all to the saucepan.
  4. Stir in cream, thyme and pepper sauce. Cook and stir until heated through. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

