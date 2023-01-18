Mushroom Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 pound asst’d fresh mushrooms, sliced
- 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 6 Tbsp. butter
- 4 tsp. flour
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1 1/2 cups cream
- 2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
- Dash hot pepper sauce
Directions:
- In large saucepan or Dutch oven cook mushrooms, onion and garlic in butter until vegetables are lightly browned. Stir in flour. Stir in broth. Cook and stir until boiling.
- Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- In a blender, chop mushroom mixture, half at a time, until smooth. Return all to the saucepan.
- Stir in cream, thyme and pepper sauce. Cook and stir until heated through. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
